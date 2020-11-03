4 get life term on different charges in three districts





KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two women to life-term in jail for killing a man.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused.

The convicts are Rekha Akter and Hamida, residents of Madhya Gobindapur Village in Hossainpur Upazila. The court also fined them Tk 50,000 in addition.

They will have to serve six more months' imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine. According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked one Kasum Ali to death over family feud in Madhya Gobindapur area on March 24, 2016.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court accusing three persons.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a housewife in 2019.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Moshiar Rahman pronounced the versict with the convict Md Jewel present in the dock.

The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh in addition.

He will have to serve six more months' rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

According to the prosecution, Jewel raped the victim when she was alone in the house on October 3 in 2019. Later, the victim's husband lodged a case with Kumarkhali Police Station in this connection.

On November 28 in 2019, police submitted chargesheet against Jewel.

BARGUNA: A court in the district on Sunday acquitted all the accused of a rape case and sentenced the plaintiff to life-term in jail.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the verdict.

The convict is Md Emadul Haque, resident of Patharghata Upazila. The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000 in addition.

Two acquitted accused are Mohsin and Moazzem, residents of same upazila.

According to the case statement, the two acquitted accused gang-raped a tenth grader while she went out of the house for nature's call at around 11pm on February 17 in 2015.

The victim's mother said she found her girl abandoned in an orchard nearby the house in the morning and rescued her.

Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with the tribunal on February 19, 2015. According to the court, Emadul was No. 4 plaintiff in the case.

Following this, police submitted the chargesheet accusing Emadul in the case after completing the investigation on July 8, 2015.

Emadul violated the victim and lodged a rape case against the two acquitted accused over previous enmity, the court sources said.

During hearing of the case, victim's mother acknowledged that Emadul, father of the victim, raped his daughter to lodge a fake rape case against the two acquitted accused.

Submitting affidavit before the tribunal, Barguna superintendent of police said convicted Emadul raped his daughter and lodged fake case against the two accused.

Public Prosecutor Mostafizur Rahman termed the incident as shameful and said Emadul is eligible for exemplary punishment for this heinous crime.















Separate courts in three districts- Kishoreganj, Kushtia and Barguna, sentenced four persons including two women to life-term in jail on different charges on Sunday.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two women to life-term in jail for killing a man.Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused.The convicts are Rekha Akter and Hamida, residents of Madhya Gobindapur Village in Hossainpur Upazila. The court also fined them Tk 50,000 in addition.They will have to serve six more months' imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine. According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked one Kasum Ali to death over family feud in Madhya Gobindapur area on March 24, 2016.After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court accusing three persons.KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a housewife in 2019.Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Moshiar Rahman pronounced the versict with the convict Md Jewel present in the dock.The court also fined the convict Tk 1 lakh in addition.He will have to serve six more months' rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.According to the prosecution, Jewel raped the victim when she was alone in the house on October 3 in 2019. Later, the victim's husband lodged a case with Kumarkhali Police Station in this connection.On November 28 in 2019, police submitted chargesheet against Jewel.BARGUNA: A court in the district on Sunday acquitted all the accused of a rape case and sentenced the plaintiff to life-term in jail.Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the verdict.The convict is Md Emadul Haque, resident of Patharghata Upazila. The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000 in addition.Two acquitted accused are Mohsin and Moazzem, residents of same upazila.According to the case statement, the two acquitted accused gang-raped a tenth grader while she went out of the house for nature's call at around 11pm on February 17 in 2015.The victim's mother said she found her girl abandoned in an orchard nearby the house in the morning and rescued her.Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with the tribunal on February 19, 2015. According to the court, Emadul was No. 4 plaintiff in the case.Following this, police submitted the chargesheet accusing Emadul in the case after completing the investigation on July 8, 2015.Emadul violated the victim and lodged a rape case against the two acquitted accused over previous enmity, the court sources said.During hearing of the case, victim's mother acknowledged that Emadul, father of the victim, raped his daughter to lodge a fake rape case against the two acquitted accused.Submitting affidavit before the tribunal, Barguna superintendent of police said convicted Emadul raped his daughter and lodged fake case against the two accused.Public Prosecutor Mostafizur Rahman termed the incident as shameful and said Emadul is eligible for exemplary punishment for this heinous crime.