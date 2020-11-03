20 detained on different charges in five districts





NARAIL: Police have arrested two teenage boys over murdering a retired college teacher in the district.

Police arrested Raju Datta, 18, on Friday night and Dipu Biswas, 18, on Saturday morning.

Superintendent of Narail Police Mohammad Jasim Uddin (PPM) confirmed the matter at a press briefing on Sunday afternoon.

Dipu confessed to the murder in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate-1 on Sunday morning and in Senior Judicial Magistrate-2 court on Saturday evening.

On October 23, police recovered the throat-slit body of Arun Roy, retired college teacher, from his home in Byanahati Village under Tularampur Union at around 8pm.

The deceased's wife Niva Rani filed a murder case with Sadar Police Station (PS) on October 23 in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested 13 people from Sadar Upazila of the district on charge of gambling over Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket on Friday night.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force raided Harua area in Kishoreganj Municipality area at night and arrested them while they were gambling over IPL cricket.

Later, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Arnab Dutta sentenced 10 gamblers to five-day jail and fined three others Tk 100 each under Section 4 of the Bengal Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: RAB members arrested a union Parishad (UP) member with nine pistols, 49 rounds of bullet and 19 magazines from Potukhali Frontier of Benapole in the district on Friday.

Arrested is Potukhali UP Member Hobibar Rahman Hobi.

Jashore RAB-6 Company Commander Lt M Sarwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off that a large cache of firearms had come from India to Jashore, the elite force members raided the house of Hobibar Rahman, and arrested him along with the firearms.

He was handed over to Benapole PS, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members arrested three active members of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam from Belpukur area of the city early Friday.

The arrested are Abu Daud, 38, of Khudrajamira Village, Munsur Rahman alias Munsur Khalifa, 38, of Mahendra Village, and Saidur Rahman, 35, of Bharuapara Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.

On information, a team of RAB-5 raided the said area about 2am and arrested them, said a press release on Friday.

The detainees have been handed over to Belpukur PS, and a case has been filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

FENI: Police have arrested a man in the district on Thursday night on charge of defaming the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA).

One Md Sana Ullah filed a case with Feni Model PS at night in this connection.

As per the case statement, arrested Mithun De alias Piklu Neel, 32, has allegedly been posting derogatory comments about the Prophet and Ayesha on his facebook profile.

Later, police arrested him at night and sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of the PS Omar Haider confirmed the matter.

















