Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps in five districts

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Rajshahi and Barishal, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
One of the deceased was identified as Jamirul Islam, son of Lal Chan Mia, a resident of Bausha Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.
Police sources said a Dhaka-bound potato-laden truck collided head-on with a covered van in Khalkula area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in the morning, leaving the drivers of both vehicles dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Nur Nabi confirmed the incident.
KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A battery-run van driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Labir Akhanda, 55, a resident of Kalai Municipality.
Quoting eyewitnesses, Kalai PS OC Md Selim Malik said the van was heading towards a nearby area in the morning.
On the way, a bus rammed into the van, leaving its driver and a passenger injured.
The injured were taken to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Labir to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
But, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
After recovery, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Majnur Rahman, 39, son of Md Amzad Hossain, a resident of Haritkidanga Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a sand-laden tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Majnur in Nayapukur area in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition was deteriorated.
Later, Majnur died on the way to RMCH.
However, police seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee.
Dhamoirhat PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
RAJSHAHI: An indigenous woman was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sajubala, 40, wife of Amir Chand of Chauduar Village under Matikata Union of the upazila.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a three-wheeler from behind on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 12:15pm, leaving Sajubala dead on the spot.
Godagari Model PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed and a girl injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Goni Sarder, 80, imam of Guthia Union Parishad Mosque. He was the son of late Tozambar Sarder, a resident of Shankarpur Village in the union.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Guthia Police Camp Nizam Uddin said a passenger-laden bus hit two pedestrians on the Bailey bridge adjacent to Guthia Bazar at around 11am, leaving the duo seriously injured.
The injured were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Goni Sarder died while undergoing treatment, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria
Two die unnaturally in two districts
AL leader stabbed dead in Kishoreganj
Four held over rape charges in 2 dists
Hilly tide inundates 8 villages at Fulgazi
4 get life term on different charges in three districts
20 detained on different charges in five districts
6 killed in road mishaps in five districts


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft