6 killed in road mishaps in five districts





SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Jamirul Islam, son of Lal Chan Mia, a resident of Bausha Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.

Police sources said a Dhaka-bound potato-laden truck collided head-on with a covered van in Khalkula area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in the morning, leaving the drivers of both vehicles dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Nur Nabi confirmed the incident.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A battery-run van driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Labir Akhanda, 55, a resident of Kalai Municipality.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Kalai PS OC Md Selim Malik said the van was heading towards a nearby area in the morning.

On the way, a bus rammed into the van, leaving its driver and a passenger injured.

The injured were taken to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Labir to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

But, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

After recovery, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Majnur Rahman, 39, son of Md Amzad Hossain, a resident of Haritkidanga Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a sand-laden tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Majnur in Nayapukur area in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, Majnur died on the way to RMCH.

However, police seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee.

Dhamoirhat PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

RAJSHAHI: An indigenous woman was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sajubala, 40, wife of Amir Chand of Chauduar Village under Matikata Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a three-wheeler from behind on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 12:15pm, leaving Sajubala dead on the spot.

Godagari Model PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed and a girl injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Goni Sarder, 80, imam of Guthia Union Parishad Mosque. He was the son of late Tozambar Sarder, a resident of Shankarpur Village in the union.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Guthia Police Camp Nizam Uddin said a passenger-laden bus hit two pedestrians on the Bailey bridge adjacent to Guthia Bazar at around 11am, leaving the duo seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Goni Sarder died while undergoing treatment, the SI added.















Six persons including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Rajshahi and Barishal, in two days.SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.One of the deceased was identified as Jamirul Islam, son of Lal Chan Mia, a resident of Bausha Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi.Police sources said a Dhaka-bound potato-laden truck collided head-on with a covered van in Khalkula area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara Highway in the morning, leaving the drivers of both vehicles dead on the spot.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Nur Nabi confirmed the incident.KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A battery-run van driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Labir Akhanda, 55, a resident of Kalai Municipality.Quoting eyewitnesses, Kalai PS OC Md Selim Malik said the van was heading towards a nearby area in the morning.On the way, a bus rammed into the van, leaving its driver and a passenger injured.The injured were taken to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Labir to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.But, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.After recovery, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Majnur Rahman, 39, son of Md Amzad Hossain, a resident of Haritkidanga Village in the upazila.Local sources said a sand-laden tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Majnur in Nayapukur area in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.He was rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) as his condition was deteriorated.Later, Majnur died on the way to RMCH.However, police seized the tractor, but its driver managed to flee.Dhamoirhat PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.RAJSHAHI: An indigenous woman was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Sajubala, 40, wife of Amir Chand of Chauduar Village under Matikata Union of the upazila.Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit a three-wheeler from behind on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 12:15pm, leaving Sajubala dead on the spot.Godagari Model PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed and a girl injured in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Goni Sarder, 80, imam of Guthia Union Parishad Mosque. He was the son of late Tozambar Sarder, a resident of Shankarpur Village in the union.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Guthia Police Camp Nizam Uddin said a passenger-laden bus hit two pedestrians on the Bailey bridge adjacent to Guthia Bazar at around 11am, leaving the duo seriously injured.The injured were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Goni Sarder died while undergoing treatment, the SI added.