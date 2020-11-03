Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two die of corona in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a physician died of coronavirus in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Jashore, on Sunday.
COX'S BAZAR: A freedom fighter (FF) died of coronavirus in the district town on Sunday noon.
Deceased Mohammad Shahjahan, 67, was the former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad.
He tested positive for the virus on October 28.
Since then he was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where he breathed his last at around 12:50pm.
FF Shahjahan left his wife, two sons, a daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shahin Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.
JASHORE: Jashore General Hospital Senior Radiologist Doctor Sazzad Kamal, 52, has died of coronavirus.
He breathed his last at around 2am on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the ICU unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Jashore General Hospital Superintendent Dr Dilip Kumar Roy said Sazzad was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka five days ago after being infected with the virus.
He was later shifted to DMCH on Thursday as his condition deteriorated further, the hospital superintendent added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers encouraged to farm perilla at Dumuria
Two die unnaturally in two districts
AL leader stabbed dead in Kishoreganj
Four held over rape charges in 2 dists
Hilly tide inundates 8 villages at Fulgazi
4 get life term on different charges in three districts
20 detained on different charges in five districts
6 killed in road mishaps in five districts


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft