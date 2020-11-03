Two die of corona in two dists





COX'S BAZAR: A freedom fighter (FF) died of coronavirus in the district town on Sunday noon.

Deceased Mohammad Shahjahan, 67, was the former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad.

He tested positive for the virus on October 28.

Since then he was undergoing treatment in the ICU of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where he breathed his last at around 12:50pm.

FF Shahjahan left his wife, two sons, a daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shahin Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: Jashore General Hospital Senior Radiologist Doctor Sazzad Kamal, 52, has died of coronavirus.

He breathed his last at around 2am on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the ICU unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Jashore General Hospital Superintendent Dr Dilip Kumar Roy said Sazzad was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka five days ago after being infected with the virus.

He was later shifted to DMCH on Thursday as his condition deteriorated further, the hospital superintendent added.















