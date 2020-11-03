Video
Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Sand lifting from Buri Bhogai River goes on unabated at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Nov 2: Sand lifting from the Buri Bhogai River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district is going on unabated.
The sand lifters cannot be stopped. Defying all the government restrictions, they are lifting sand by shallow-machine-run dredgers.
It is harming the ecology. Besides, the locals are facing erosion risk. Despite application to the administration, the victims are getting no remedy.
The lifting spot is located in the middle of Kakarkandi and Baruajani villages along the river. It is adjacent to the house of the present Union Parishad Chairman Shahid Ullah Talukder Mukul. As if, the lifters have found sand mine here. Without any permission, they have installed dredgers digging 50 to 60 foot deep holes in the riverbed.
Lands along the riverbank have been purchased through agreement, and big holes have been dug there. As a result, the lands along the riverbanks are being eroded. Village roads and houses have been under erosion threat.
Every year, district administration leases lands to lift sand from different points of the Bhogai and the Chelakhali rivers. But, beyond the specific points, sand lifting is not   permitted.
Despite that the organised sand traders are looting properties of the government worth crores of taka. In anybody protests the act, they face threat.
Several complaints were made in the last year against the illegal sand lifters. Few days back, the lifting was suspended. But after transfer of the upazila nirbahi officer recently, the lifting has resumed.
Now again the protesters complained to the authorities concerned to protect their houses and public roads. But it is not working.
One of the complainants and a housewife Zakia Tamanna Anamika said, "There are road and river beside my house. But these are under threat for unabated sand lifting. As I protested the sand lifting, the lifters came to beat me."
Bulbul, 50, and Suruj Ali, 65, said, purchasing lands along the Buri Bhogai River, holes have been made for lifting sand, which are increasing the river erosion. The surrounding roads and houses are being            threatened.




Ziaul Haque, 24, and Ayub Ali, 63, alleged protest is not working, and written complaint is not getting remedy.


