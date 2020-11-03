Journalist Robert Fisk dies at 74

LONDON, Nov 2: Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk has died at the age of 74. Fisk was admitted to St Vincent's hospital in Dublin on Friday after suffering a suspected stroke and died shortly afterwards.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar expressed sadness on the journalist's death. "A fearless journalist who understood the Middle East better than almost any other Western journalist and wrote the truth with clarity and without fear," he said.

Fisk won numerous awards for his reporting on the Middle East, starting from the 1970s. But he also drew controversy for his sharp criticism of the US and Israel, and of Western foreign policy.

Covering wars in the Balkans, Middle East and North Africa for UK newspapers over five decades, Fisk was described by the New York Times, in 2005, as "probably the most famous foreign correspondent in Britain". -BBC