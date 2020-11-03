Video
Snowden seeks Russia citizenship

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

MOSCOW, Nov 2: Fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Monday he had applied for Russian citizenship but would keep his US nationality.
The former American intelligence contractor, who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens, has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations.
Snowden's tweet comes weeks after he was granted permanent residency in the country, and just days after his partner Lindsay Mills announced she was pregnant.
He tweeted: "After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son."
The 37-year-old said that "in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we're applying for dual US-Russian citizenship".    -AFP


