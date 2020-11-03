Coronavirus: Key updates





DEATH TOLL TOPS 1.2M

The virus has claimed at least 1,201,450 people worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year. More than 46,543,100 cases have been registered across the globe. The United States remains the most affected country, with 231,003 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 160,074, India with 122,607, and Mexico with 91,895.

46 MILLION INFECTIONS

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,196,109 people out of 46,099,440 infections since the outbreak emerged in China late last year. The United States remains the most affected country, with 230,556 deaths from 9,127,109 cases. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 159,884, India with 122,111, and Mexico with 91,753.

Johnson warns of deaths

Covid-19 deaths could be twice as high over the winter as they were in the first wave of the pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to warn MPs later. In a Commons statement he will say there is "no alternative" as he seeks to win support for a planned four-week lockdown in England from Thursday.

But Johnson will explain he was "right to try every possible option" before ordering people to stay at home. Labour has said it will back the lockdown but criticised the delay. Johnson announced at a Downing Street news conference on Saturday that strict measures will include closing pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship.

GERMANY SHUTDOWN BEGINS

To curb the spike in the country, a round of shutdowns begins, which will last until the end of the month. Germans will not be confined to their homes, but bars, cafes and restaurants must close, as well as theatres, operas and cinemas.

PORTUGAL EMERGENCY

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa says his government intends to declare a health emergency enabling stricter curbs to be imposed in the fight against a surge in infections.

PRINCE WILLIAM HAD VIRUS

British media reports that Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, contracted the virus in April but kept his diagnosis secret. The Sun newspaper says the Duke of Cambridge, 38, was diagnosed shortly after his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, announced he had caught the virus in late March. But he did not make the diagnosis public "because he didn't want to alarm the nation", the tabloid says.

MACHU PICCHU OPEN AGAIN

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites, reopens after a nearly eight-month lockdown, but for safety reasons is allowing only 675 tourists to access the site per day -- just 30 percent of visitor numbers compared with pre-pandemic numbers.

GENEVA CLOSES BARS, RETAURANTS

The canton of Geneva says it will go beyond Switzerland's national measures and close all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops in a bid to rein in skyrocketing Covid-19 cases. The region's 500,000 inhabitants will thus find themselves in roughly the same semi-lockdown situation as in the spring, with the exception that schools will remain open.

IRAN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Iran announces it will restrict travel to its hardest-hit cities, after recording the country's highest daily death toll of 434. The measures, which takes effect Monday and will last until Friday, apply to the capitals of 25 hard-hit provinces, including Tehran. Limited restrictive measures were imposed in those cities just a day before, forcing the closure of some public spaces and businesses.

NEW SPAIN CLASHES

Spanish police arrest more than 30 people during clashes with protesters for a second consecutive night as demonstrators take to the streets to denounce new restrictions. The biggest disturbances were in Madrid where scores of demonstrators chanting "freedom!" torched rubbish bins and set up makeshift barricades on the city's main thoroughfare, the Gran Via.

ISRAEL VACCINE TRIALS

Israel begins clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine, as the government loosens a second lockdown. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says. -AFP















