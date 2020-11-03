Video
Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

BANGKOK, Nov 2: King Maha Vajiralongkorn called Thailand the "land of compromise" in unprecedented comments on Sunday, during which the once-unapproachable monarch declared "love" for all Thais after months of protests calling for reform to the monarchy.
The 68-year-old ruler sits at the apex of Thai power, and comments to the media are rare due to protocols dictating formalities with the royal family.
Societal taboos also prohibit Thais from speaking to -- or questioning -- the monarch, who is protected from criticism thanks to a draconian royal defamation law with a broad legal interpretation.
But the once-untouchable institution faces unprecedented challenges from a growing pro-democracy movement, some of whose leaders are demanding reforms to the monarchy, including for the law's abolition.    -AFP


