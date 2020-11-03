Thai king says still loves protesters, Thailand is land of compromise





The 68-year-old ruler sits at the apex of Thai power, and comments to the media are rare due to protocols dictating formalities with the royal family.

Societal taboos also prohibit Thais from speaking to -- or questioning -- the monarch, who is protected from criticism thanks to a draconian royal defamation law with a broad legal interpretation.

But the once-untouchable institution faces unprecedented challenges from a growing pro-democracy movement, some of whose leaders are demanding reforms to the monarchy, including for the law's abolition. -AFP















