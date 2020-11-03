Video
India could resume dialogue with Nepal

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

NEW DELHI, Nov 2:  Army Chief General MM Naravane, who travels to Nepal this week to be conferred the honorary rank of general of the Nepali Army, will meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on November 5. The meeting, being described as crucial, could lead to resumption of foreign secretary-level dialogue between the two countries, people familiar with the matter said.
New Delhi had paused talks with the Himalayan nation's communist government earlier this year after its parliament cleared a new map in June this year that incorporates Indian territory near its border with China. The move, believed to have been backed by China's communist party, was an effort by KP Sharma Oli to whip up ultra-nationalistic sentiments in Nepal to consolidate his hold on the party and the government.
Over the last few months, the two neighbours softened their posture and attempted to reboot ties. In September, PM Oli decided to stop distribution of next school textbooks that had been published with the country's revised political map.
In October, PM Oli cleared Gen Naravane's three-day visit starting November 4 and removed deputy prime minister Ishwar Pokhrel from the defence ministry. Pokhrel, seen as a sharp and consistent critic of India, was believed to have been reluctant to host Gen Naravane.
PM Oli retained the charge of the defence ministry and will meet Gen Naravane this week as the country's defence minister.    -HT


