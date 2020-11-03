India could resume dialogue with Nepal





New Delhi had paused talks with the Himalayan nation's communist government earlier this year after its parliament cleared a new map in June this year that incorporates Indian territory near its border with China. The move, believed to have been backed by China's communist party, was an effort by KP Sharma Oli to whip up ultra-nationalistic sentiments in Nepal to consolidate his hold on the party and the government.

Over the last few months, the two neighbours softened their posture and attempted to reboot ties. In September, PM Oli decided to stop distribution of next school textbooks that had been published with the country's revised political map.

In October, PM Oli cleared Gen Naravane's three-day visit starting November 4 and removed deputy prime minister Ishwar Pokhrel from the defence ministry. Pokhrel, seen as a sharp and consistent critic of India, was believed to have been reluctant to host Gen Naravane.

PM Oli retained the charge of the defence ministry and will meet Gen Naravane this week as the country's defence minister. -HT















