How US votes to choose 46th president





Meet the candidates

Republican: Donald Trump

Born: June 14, 1946. The current president of the United States ran a real estate firm, was a star of a reality TV show. Vice presidential candidate: Mike Pence is the current vice president of the United States. Pence served as the governor of Indiana and had six terms in US House of Representatives.

Democratic: Joe Biden

Born: November 20, 1942. He was the vice president from 2009-2017 in former president Barack Obama's terms Elected to the US Senate from Delaware at age 29, has been re-elected six times since 1972. Vice-presidential candidate: Kamala Harris. She is the former attorney general of California and was the junior senator from California at the US Senate for two terms.

Here's how America votes

The process

The Constitution of the United States of America mandates that the president be elected by an electoral college currently comprising 538 members or electors. Electors are nominated by the state's party committees; the number is determined by the strength of a state's House of Representatives and Senates. The electors usually follow a winner-takes-all system, voting for whichever candidate has won the popular vote in their state.

Electoral College

There are 538 electoral votes, meaning 270 are needed to win the election. In 2016, President Donald Trump lost the national popular vote to Hillary Clinton but secured 304 electoral votes to her 227. Technically, Americans cast votes for electors, not the candidates themselves. Electors are typically party loyalists who pledge to support the candidate who gets the most votes in their state. Each elector represents one vote in the Electoral College.

What if a candidate doesn't get 270 votes

One flaw of the electoral college system is that it could produce a 269-269 tie. If that occurs, a newly elected House of Representatives would decide the fate of the presidency on Jan. 6, with each state's votes determined by a delegation, as required by the 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Currently, Republicans control 26 state delegations, while Democrats control 22. Pennsylvania is tied between Democratic and Republican members. Michigan has seven Democrats, six Republicans and one independent.

Popular vote

The presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in the state picks up all the state's electors except in Maine and Nebraska, which allow their electoral vote to be split. The candidate with 270 or more electoral votes wins. Winning the popular vote nationally is not enough - Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million in 2016, but Donald Trump got more electoral votes.

Besides presidential elections...

Americans will also vote to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, 33 members of the senate (a third of the 100 seats of the upper chamber are up for election every election cycle), 11 state governors (and two of US Territories), and members of 86 state legislative chambers (lower and upper chambers) on November 3.

Cost of the election

The 2020 elections to the White House, House of Representatives are expected to cost an estimated $14 billion - a record. This includes money spent by candidates, parties and outside bodies and does not include expenses incurred by state governments. Joe Biden could become the first presidential nominee to raise $1 billion, or more.

Results

They may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling. -REUTERS















