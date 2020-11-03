Video
Can Trump call in troops to quell Election Day unrest?

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Trump supporters stop their vehicles and block traffic on the Tappen Zee Bridge also called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on November 1 in Tarrytown, New York. With just two day left before the U.S. Presidential election, Trump supporters coordinated large caravans across the country dubbed "Maga drag." photo : AFP

Trump supporters stop their vehicles and block traffic on the Tappen Zee Bridge also called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on November 1 in Tarrytown, New York. With just two day left before the U.S. Presidential election, Trump supporters coordinated large caravans across the country dubbed "Maga drag." photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Nov 2: There have been pockets of unrest in battleground states ahead of the showdown between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in Tuesday's election.
On Saturday, peaceful participants at a rally in North Carolina to turn out the vote were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials. The Biden campaign cancelled two events after a caravan of vehicles with Trump campaign flags swarmed a bus carrying campaign workers in Texas on Friday.
Trump, who previously declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he decides Tuesday's election results are fraudulent, could bring in the military or federal agents to quell civil unrest on Election Day.
Here is a look at the laws that give Trump authority in this area, and the limitations on his power.
Under the U.S. Constitution, governors of U.S. states have primary authority to maintain order within state borders. The 1878 Posse Comitatus Act bars the federal military from participating in domestic law enforcement.
The Insurrection Act, an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act dating back to 1807, permits the president to send in U.S. forces to suppress a domestic insurrection.
The Insurrection Act has been invoked dozens of times in U.S. history, but rarely since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
It was last invoked in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush when the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Black motorist Rodney King led to deadly riots. California's governor supported Bush's use of the law.
The act gives a president "awesome powers" and should be used as a last resort, said retired Army Major General John Altenburg, now a Washington lawyer.
Trump considered invoking the act in response to violence and looting at mostly peaceful anti-racism protests in June. Trump dropped the idea after public pushback from Defence Secretary Mark Esper.
Instead, Trump sent U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents to cities like Washington and Portland, Oregon. Those agents had military-style equipment but they were civilians and not members of the armed forces.
In the event of unrest on Election Day on Tuesday or in the ensuing days, Trump is more likely to activate those federal agents than the military, said Jimmy Gurulé, a University of Notre Dame law professor and former Justice Department official.    -REUTERS


