No home comforts for ManU in Arsenal defeat





Aubameyang ended a five-game goal drought in the league when he stepped up to convert a 69th-minute spot-kick after Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin.

The Arsenal captain's first league goal since the opening weekend of the season gave the Gunners their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006.

United have now failed to win any of their four home league games this season, with the three defeats including a humiliating 6-1 rout against Tottenham.

It is the Red Devils' worst start to a home league campaign since 1972-73, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team languishing just six points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

After an encouraging end to last season when they secured a top-four finish, United have had an inconsistent start to the new campaign, with the highs of Champions League wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig cancelled out by a series of poor league performances.

"We weren't at the races. We were too sloppy and too many passes went astray," Solskjaer said.

"Home and away form is out the window with no fans in the stadium. You can't look at that. It doesn't really mean too much. But we need to get points on the board."

Arsenal moved up to ninth, just a point off third, thanks to their first win away at a 'big six' rival in 30 attempts.

Mikel Arteta's men were deserved winners, having dominated for long periods and hit the bar through Willian in the first half.









"I'm delighted because we played with a lot of courage and big personality," Arteta said.

"Every striker needs goals and in these moments we have to create more for Auba. He has scored the crucial goal and it is going to lift his confidence."

Spurs moved up to second as Bale came off the bench to break Brighton's resolve in a controversial clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

