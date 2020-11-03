JFA U-14 Women's National Football Championship begins today





The competition will be held at seven zonal venues. The matches of the remaining three venues will be held second phase later on.

The seven venues are Dinajpur District Stadium, Naogaon District Stadium, Laxmipur District Stadium, Madaripur District Stadium, Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium, Mymensingh, Bir Muktijoddha Asaduzzaman Stadium in Magura and Kushtia District Stadium.

This is the sixth edition of the competition with a record number of forty nine participating teams taking part after the competition started in 2015.

Each participating team of the competition will have Taka 20,000.00 as participating money while each seven host venue will get a donation of Taka 30,000.00.

The champions and runners-up team of the final round will get a trophy, medal and prize money. The champion team will have Taka 50,000.00 while the runners-up get Taka 25,000.00. Trophies of the highest scorer, fair play best player of the tournament will also be given to the competition.

In this regard a press conference was held today at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to provide all the details of the meet.

BFF women's wing chairman and AFC member Mahfuza Akter Kiron thanked all the participating teams for taking part in this COVID-19 situation.

She said the number of participating teams is increasing day by day as in the first competition of 2015 the number of participating teams was twenty eight.

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF technical director Paul, Thomas Smally and sports organiser Syed Riazul Karim, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS





















