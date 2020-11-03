Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid face Conte, the coach who could have brought painful change

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

MADRID, NOV 2: Antonio Conte might have been in the Real Madrid dugout for Tuesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan were it not for the five words spoken by Sergio Ramos in October 2018.
"Respect is earned, not imposed," Ramos said, when asked about the prospect of a hard-line coach like Conte taking charge.
His answer was taken as a rejection of Conte's methods and a rebuke to the idea that Real Madrid's dressing room was in desperate need of a shake-up.
Until then, Conte, now in charge of Inter, had been the overwhelming favourite to replace Julen Lopetegui, who had just overseen Madrid's 5-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Clasico and a day later would be sacked.
Instead on the Monday, the day after Ramos spoke to journalists at Camp Nou, the deal was off.
Santiago Solari was appointed and lasted less than five months before Zinedine Zidane returned in March to a mixture of surprise and relief from a club tired of upheaval and crisis.
The reaction to Conte's appointment would have been very different, even if the theory that Ramos' comments spooked president Florentino Perez have been challenged by Conte himself.
"The job at that time was a hot potato," Conte told Gazzetta dello Sport a few months later. "There was a possibility but I don't like starting mid-season, I prefer to work from the beginning."
Even if Conte believes the decision was more his than Madrid's, there was no doubt he was seen as something the team needed, perhaps still need, but would not accept.
Conte's intensity, discipline, work ethic, attention to detail and relentless approach were seen as incompatible with Madrid's squad of ageing stars, supposedly resistant to the new ideas of an unyielding coach.
But almost exactly two years on, as Zidane's Real get set to face Conte's Inter, Madrid are still pending the revolution Conte might have initiated.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No home comforts for ManU in Arsenal defeat
Djokovic stays top despite shock Vienna loss
Ronaldo returns with double in Juventus win
JFA U-14 Women's National Football Championship begins today
Real Madrid face Conte, the coach who could have brought painful change
Jamal sees lack of fitness among players
Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results
Fitness test mandatory for Shakib too


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft