Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:15 AM
Jamal sees lack of fitness among players

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh national football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan said they have to work harder to raise the fitness level for the two friendly matches against Nepal.
"Honestly the team is not fully effective at all …. today we played a practice match and during the match it was noticed that a lot of players were struggling … we have to work harder, we have to do more running … then the fitness will come," said Jamal to the pressmen today during the team's practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.
Jamal said apart from the other players some players of Bashundhara Kings are a little bit fit because the Banshundhara players got the opportunity to have practice with their team while the other players of the team made individual practice.
"Definitely the combination will solve the problem. We'll have to practice hard as I said…. tactical, fitness all the aspects we'll have to strengthen, otherwise we'll be in trouble," said Jamal when asked him whether there will be any problem in the combination or not.
I don't know the fitness level of Nepal team at the moment one thing I can say players are hungry for win, because Bangladesh lost to Nepal in the previous two occasion which have already in the players mind, everybody is want to win this matches and we'll have to win.
Commenting about newcomer Tariq Raihan Kazi, Jamal said he is a new players' in the team and hoped he would go well for the team.
Bangladesh national football team are scheduled to play two international friendlies against Nepal on November 13 and 17 at Bangabandhu National Stadium.     -BSS


