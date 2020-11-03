Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bandarban District Sports Association and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party won their respective matches of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition (men's) held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's first match, Bandarban DSA beat Team Handball team by 36-26 goals after trailing the first half by 11-12 goals.
While in the day's second match, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball team by 34-29 goals after dominating the first half by 18-12 goals.
Meanwhile the final of the competition will be held on Wednesday (November 4) at the same venue at 11.30 am.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No home comforts for ManU in Arsenal defeat
Djokovic stays top despite shock Vienna loss
Ronaldo returns with double in Juventus win
JFA U-14 Women's National Football Championship begins today
Real Madrid face Conte, the coach who could have brought painful change
Jamal sees lack of fitness among players
Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results
Fitness test mandatory for Shakib too


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft