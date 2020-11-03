Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results

Bandarban District Sports Association and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party won their respective matches of the Bangabandhu Federation Cup Handball competition (men's) held today at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match, Bandarban DSA beat Team Handball team by 36-26 goals after trailing the first half by 11-12 goals.

While in the day's second match, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball team by 34-29 goals after dominating the first half by 18-12 goals.

Meanwhile the final of the competition will be held on Wednesday (November 4) at the same venue at 11.30 am. -BSS







