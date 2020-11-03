Video
Fitness test mandatory for Shakib too

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Sports Reporter

The superstar of global cricket Shakib Al Hasan was freed on October 29 to resume cricket from ICC's twelve-month ban. Huge fan base of him around the world are waiting for his illumination with bat and ball.
He was supposed to resume action with 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka during Bangladesh tour to Emerald Islands, which had been postponed amidst quarantine spat. Shakib therefore, will start action with the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 which is scheduled to start on November 15.
BCB Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu recently told journalists that they are expecting the best commitments from cricketers regarding fitness and declared the test mandatory for all. Another selector of the panel Habibul Bashar informed journalists that Shakib also needs to undergo fitness tests.
"BCB has taken the same decision for everyone as all players have to undergo a fitness test before being considered eligible for the competition," Bashar told on Monday.
"Shakib also has to go through the process. I heard that his fitness is quite good. It will definitely keep him ahead," he added.
The ace all-rounder and former Tigers' skipper of Bangladesh is now in the USA to spend time with his family. He came home in September and started his preparation ahead of the Sri Lanka tour but returned to his family after the postponement of the series. BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently informed Shakib will arrive in Dhaka on November 10 to take part in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.









