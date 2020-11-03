Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

14-day quarantine is not an issue, if family is around : Irfan Pathan

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
BIPIN DANI

14-day quarantine is not an issue, if family is around : Irfan Pathan

14-day quarantine is not an issue, if family is around : Irfan Pathan

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is to play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to begin later this month believes that the long quarantine will not cause problems to him.   
The 36-year-old Irfan Pathan has been hired by the Kandy Tuskers team.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone here, where he is commentating (from the studio) in the IPL, he said, "will have no issue on a possible 14-day quarantine as long as my family is around. I hope my family (wife Safa Baig and son Imran) will be with me this time around and will seek clarity on it".
Lankan health ministry is yet to issue specific guidelines as far as the quarantine issue is to be resolved for the LPL.
"I am definitely looking forward to playing in the LPL. I have not played the game for a long time and am very excited to play there and share my experience with the other team members".   
Chris Gayle will be sharing the dressing room with Irfan Pathan in the team to be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne.
"Gayle is an absolutely true cricket legend and there is no doubt about it. He is such an entertaining player and to have him in any team is always a delight to watch", Pathan added.
Gayle has the highest sixes (over 1000) in all T-20 matches he has played so far.   
Irfan Pathan will be the second Indian to play in the LPL. Manpreet Singh Gony has been signed by the Colombo Kings.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No home comforts for ManU in Arsenal defeat
Djokovic stays top despite shock Vienna loss
Ronaldo returns with double in Juventus win
JFA U-14 Women's National Football Championship begins today
Real Madrid face Conte, the coach who could have brought painful change
Jamal sees lack of fitness among players
Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results
Fitness test mandatory for Shakib too


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft