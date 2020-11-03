

14-day quarantine is not an issue, if family is around : Irfan Pathan

The 36-year-old Irfan Pathan has been hired by the Kandy Tuskers team.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone here, where he is commentating (from the studio) in the IPL, he said, "will have no issue on a possible 14-day quarantine as long as my family is around. I hope my family (wife Safa Baig and son Imran) will be with me this time around and will seek clarity on it".

Lankan health ministry is yet to issue specific guidelines as far as the quarantine issue is to be resolved for the LPL.

"I am definitely looking forward to playing in the LPL. I have not played the game for a long time and am very excited to play there and share my experience with the other team members".

Chris Gayle will be sharing the dressing room with Irfan Pathan in the team to be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne.

"Gayle is an absolutely true cricket legend and there is no doubt about it. He is such an entertaining player and to have him in any team is always a delight to watch", Pathan added.

Gayle has the highest sixes (over 1000) in all T-20 matches he has played so far.

Irfan Pathan will be the second Indian to play in the LPL. Manpreet Singh Gony has been signed by the Colombo Kings.















Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is to play in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to begin later this month believes that the long quarantine will not cause problems to him.The 36-year-old Irfan Pathan has been hired by the Kandy Tuskers team.Speaking exclusively over the telephone here, where he is commentating (from the studio) in the IPL, he said, "will have no issue on a possible 14-day quarantine as long as my family is around. I hope my family (wife Safa Baig and son Imran) will be with me this time around and will seek clarity on it".Lankan health ministry is yet to issue specific guidelines as far as the quarantine issue is to be resolved for the LPL."I am definitely looking forward to playing in the LPL. I have not played the game for a long time and am very excited to play there and share my experience with the other team members".Chris Gayle will be sharing the dressing room with Irfan Pathan in the team to be coached by Hashan Tillakaratne."Gayle is an absolutely true cricket legend and there is no doubt about it. He is such an entertaining player and to have him in any team is always a delight to watch", Pathan added.Gayle has the highest sixes (over 1000) in all T-20 matches he has played so far.Irfan Pathan will be the second Indian to play in the LPL. Manpreet Singh Gony has been signed by the Colombo Kings.