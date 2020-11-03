

Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad's two-day game

Thanks to Akbar Ali's 161 ball-136, which included 20 fours and two sixes, Team A amassed a gigantic 406-7 on the first day of the two-day game against Team B.

Afif Hossain is leading the Team A while Team B is being led by Naim Sheikh. The match was the part of match practice of the HP players.

Being sent to bat first, Team A made a decent start through the openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Shahadat Hossain, who added 55-run for the opening stand. Tanzid Tamim was dismissed for 35 after being trapped leg-before by Rejaur Rahman Raja. However Shahdat Hossain went on strongly even though saw the dismissal of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (30) and skipper Afif Hossain (12).

He and Akbar Ali then steadied the ship, sharing a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket stand. The partnership was broken when Shahadat was dismissed for 94, six runs away from his century.

Akbar Ali then got apt support in Shamim Patwari and together they added 120-run to further punish the Team B bowlers. Patwari was out on 67. Akbar Ali was then removed as sixth batsman but by then Team A reached a strong position.

Sumon Khan and Rakibul Hasan were batting on 9 and 2 runs respectively before the close of the day one.

Shoriful Islam, Shahin Alam and Rejaur Raja took two wickets apiece for Team B. -BSS















