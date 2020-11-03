Women's football league to resume from Saturday





The Sabina-Krishna's domestic football league will resume after eight months with a match between Bashundhara Kings and AFC North Bengal to be held at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The seven-team league was suspended before the end of the five rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the suspension, Bashundhara Kings were at the top of the table with full 15 points after playing five matches and they will play their last match of their first leg on Saturday.

Nasrin Sporting Club is in second place of the points table. The team is in the second place of the table with 9 points after playing 4 matches. FC North Bengal is in third place with 6 points with equal number of matches.

The first leg of the league will end on November 11 and the return leg will start from November 20 with a break of eight days.

League leaders Bashundhara Kings are far ahead on the way to the women's league title. If otherwise, they are going to lift the trophy while Nasrin trophy Sporting Club has the bright possibility to finish behind the Bashundhara Kings. -BSS















