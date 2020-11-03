Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Mashrafe can play but after positive fitness report

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Mashrafe can play but after positive fitness report

Mashrafe can play but after positive fitness report

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is out of action since he stepped down as the captain of Bangladesh ODI team in March this year. He was not seen in the post-outbreak cricketing activities in the country so far including BCB President's Cup. He is expected to perform with the ball in the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
But Mashrafe sustained a hamstring injury on October 16 during fitness training on his own accord at the City Club Ground in the city but he is yet to have a scan to determine the extent of the injury.
The chief physician of BCB Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed that Mashrafe was advised to contact the BCB doctors and physios for a scan. "We advised Mashrafe to have a scan," he said media on Monday.
Mashrafe, also a legislator, is now self quarantine after his daughter Humaira Mortaza and son Sahel Mortaza found positive for Covid-19. BCB therefore, is waiting for his convenience. "But he can't get out of the house now. We have to give him a little time. But I heard that his pain is decreasing," Chowdhury explained.
Recently BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu clearly informed that fitness is mandatory for every cricketer. Another selector Habibul Bashar atone the same verse and said on Monday, "I heard that Mashrafe could undergo a scan very soon. Once his scan report is found, the doctors will take the next step".
"There are still some times at hands. If the fitness is good, there should be no problem in playing," he informed.
BCB already invited Letter of Interest (LoI) for the sponsorship of the five-team corporate tournament. A draft list of 80 players has been prepared combining pool players, HP unit, Under-19 and frontline domestic cricketers. The tournament possibly will kick off on November 15.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No home comforts for ManU in Arsenal defeat
Djokovic stays top despite shock Vienna loss
Ronaldo returns with double in Juventus win
JFA U-14 Women's National Football Championship begins today
Real Madrid face Conte, the coach who could have brought painful change
Jamal sees lack of fitness among players
Bangabandhu Fed. Cup handball results
Fitness test mandatory for Shakib too


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft