

Mashrafe can play but after positive fitness report

But Mashrafe sustained a hamstring injury on October 16 during fitness training on his own accord at the City Club Ground in the city but he is yet to have a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

The chief physician of BCB Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed that Mashrafe was advised to contact the BCB doctors and physios for a scan. "We advised Mashrafe to have a scan," he said media on Monday.

Mashrafe, also a legislator, is now self quarantine after his daughter Humaira Mortaza and son Sahel Mortaza found positive for Covid-19. BCB therefore, is waiting for his convenience. "But he can't get out of the house now. We have to give him a little time. But I heard that his pain is decreasing," Chowdhury explained.

Recently BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu clearly informed that fitness is mandatory for every cricketer. Another selector Habibul Bashar atone the same verse and said on Monday, "I heard that Mashrafe could undergo a scan very soon. Once his scan report is found, the doctors will take the next step".

"There are still some times at hands. If the fitness is good, there should be no problem in playing," he informed.

BCB already invited Letter of Interest (LoI) for the sponsorship of the five-team corporate tournament. A draft list of 80 players has been prepared combining pool players, HP unit, Under-19 and frontline domestic cricketers. The tournament possibly will kick off on November 15.















