India extends Air India sale deadline

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: The Indian government has extended the various deadlines for the sale of Air India, the state-owned airline, "in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management notified potential buyers. Friday (October 30) was the deadline for submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI), by investors, most of whom are expected to be foreign airlines or consortia created by wealthy non-resident Indians (NRIs), such as the ones living in the Gulf.

The new deadline for the submission of EoIs will be December 14. Bidders who qualify will be contacted by December 28. The submission of EoIs is the first stage of the bidding process, after which potential investors will be given sufficient time for submission of financial bids.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management also announced significant changes to the bidding norms for privatising Air India. With the changes, bids will now be allowed on the basis of enterprise value, EV. Bidders can now quote a combined value, based on equity and debt and the highest offer will win the bid. -Khaleej Times

