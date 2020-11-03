Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

DUBAI, Nov 2: Jewellers in Dubai expect the fourth quarter to be better as tourists return and there is a slight improvement in the overall economic recovery.
Gold jewellery sale in the UAE plummeted, but bars and coins witnessed higher demand, in the third quarter of this year, according to the World Gold Council.
Data showed that jewellery sales slumped 30 per cent year-on-year to 3.8 tonnes as compared to 5.4 tonnes in the same quarter last year as coronavirus continued to weigh on consumer sentiment.
Due to job losses and reduction in salaries following the outbreak of the pandemic in March in the UAE, gold jewellery sale has been lackluster as restrictions were placed on tourists, which are major buyers of the gold jewellery in the City of Gold.
However, jewellery sales improved quarter-on-quarter in the UAE, rising from 1.3 tonnes in Q2 to 3.8 tonnes in Q3. Jewellers in Dubai expect the fourth quarter to be better as tourists return and there is a slight improvement in the overall economic recovery.
Demand for bars and coins in the UAE also rose by 40 per cent to 1.4 tonnes as against 1.0 tonnes in third-quarter last year, while quarter-on-quarter sales of bars and coins also spiked by 75 per cent from 0.8 tonnes to 1.4 tonnes.
In total, consumers bought 5.2 tonnes of gold in the last quarter as against 6.4 tonnes for the same quarter last year, down by 19 per cent, but quarter-on-quarter sales jumped 148 per cent.
The World Gold Council said global demand for gold dropped to 892.3 tonnes in Q3 - its lowest quarterly total since Q3 2009 - as consumers and investors continued to battle the effects of the global pandemic. At 2,972.1 tonnes year-to-date, demand is 10 per cent below the same period of 2019.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extends Air India sale deadline
Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on coronavirus
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine
UAE, Saudi SWFs invest over $1b in Reliance unit
Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend
JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business
Standard Bank 333rd board meeting held


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft