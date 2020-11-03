Video
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Emirates SkyCargo, cargo division of Emirates airline is stepping up its readiness to handle the logistical complexities of distributing a potential Covid-19 vaccine globally by creating the world's first dedicated airside cargo hub for the vaccine in Dubai.
The air cargo carrier will be re-opening its Emirates SkyCentral DWC cargo terminal in Dubai South to serve as a dedicated anchor hub for cold chain storage and distribution of the vaccine, according to a press release issued from its Dubai headquarters.
The freight division of Emirates has also set up a dedicated rapid response team to coordinate requests from the various partners involved in the international vaccine distribution ecosystem and to streamline the carrier's response to vaccine transportation requests.
Emirates SkyCargo's vaccine hub in Dubai South will be the largest dedicated airside facility in the world for Covid-19 vaccines.
The Dubai hub will allow the air cargo carrier to fly in vaccines from manufacturing sites globally, store and prepare shipments for regional and global distribution. Through a combination of scheduled and charter flights, the cargo carrier will then be able to fly the vaccines to markets where they will be most needed.
Emirates SkyCentral DWC has over 4,000 square metres of temperature controlled GDP certified dedicated pharma storage area allowing for large scale storage and distribution of the potential Covid-19 vaccines.
Overall, it is estimated that the facility can hold around 10 million vials of vaccine at a 2-8 degrees Celsius temperature range at any one point of time.
Emirates SkyCentral DWC is also complemented by one of the world's largest fleet of Cool Dollys helping protect temperature sensitive cargo during transit between the aircraft and cargo terminal, the release said.
Emirates SkyCargo owns a fleet of modern and efficient all wide-body aircraft and a network that currently spans more than 130 destinations across six continents. SkyCargo's network covers all major pharmaceutical clusters and manufacturing locations


