Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Express Insurance Ltd has declared a 5.0 per cent interim cash dividend based on nine months' un-audited financial statements that ended on September 30, 2020.
The record date for entitlement of interim cash dividend is November 22, according to an official disclosure on Monday.
The non-life insurer's nine months un-audited earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 0.84 for January-September 2020 as against Tk 0.71 for January-September 2019.
The net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk. 2.37 for January-September 2020 as against Tk. 0.76 for January-September 2019.
The net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk. 15.53 as on September 30, 2020 and Tk. 18.04 as on December 31, 2019.
The company's EPS was Tk 0.42 for July-September 2020 as against Tk 0.33 for July-September 2019.
There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.
Express Insurance, which made trading debut on the bourses on August 24 this year, raised a capital worth Tk 260.79 million under fixed price method from the capital market.
The general insurer offloaded more than 26.07 million ordinary shares at an offer price of Tk 10 each and raised the said amount.
The company's paid-up capital is 651.97 million, authorised capital is Tk 750 million and the total number of securities is more than 65.19 million.
Sponsor-directors own 60 per cent stake in the company while institutional investors own 14.50 per cent and the general public 25.50 per cent as on September 30, 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extends Air India sale deadline
Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on coronavirus
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine
UAE, Saudi SWFs invest over $1b in Reliance unit
Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend
JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business
Standard Bank 333rd board meeting held


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft