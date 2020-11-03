Video
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:14 AM
Business

JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

HONG KONG, Nov 2: JPMorgan JPM.N will own 71per cent of its Chinese securities joint venture after completing the transaction to buy a 20per cent stake from one of its local partners, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The deal, which was first flagged in September, will see the Wall Street bank edge closer to full ownership of the securities business in China as geopolitical relations between the United States and China remain fragile.
It will also position JPMorgan as the foreign bank with the highest ownership stake in a mainland Chinese securities joint venture.




JPMorgan's purchase was finalised just ahead of the Nov. 3 election in which the future of China's relationship with the United States has been a centrepiece of the campaign.    -Reuters


