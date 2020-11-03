JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business





The deal, which was first flagged in September, will see the Wall Street bank edge closer to full ownership of the securities business in China as geopolitical relations between the United States and China remain fragile.

It will also position JPMorgan as the foreign bank with the highest ownership stake in a mainland Chinese securities joint venture.









JPMorgan's purchase was finalised just ahead of the Nov. 3 election in which the future of China's relationship with the United States has been a centrepiece of the campaign. -Reuters





