

IBBL Barishal Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Barishal Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' recently. Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barishal Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Barishal Zone attended the webinar.