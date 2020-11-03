Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBBL Barishal Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

IBBL Barishal Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

IBBL Barishal Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Barishal Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' recently. Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.
Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.
Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barishal Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Barishal Zone attended the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extends Air India sale deadline
Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on coronavirus
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine
UAE, Saudi SWFs invest over $1b in Reliance unit
Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend
JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business
Standard Bank 333rd board meeting held


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft