MBL holds virtual session on cyber security awareness

Head of respective divisions of head office and branch heads' of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) participated in the virtual session on cyber security awareness as part of global cyber security awareness month of October organised by Mercantile Bank Training Institute in the city recently, says a press release.A total number of seventy officials attended the online programme.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual session.In his address Chowdhury advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the cyber security guidelines.S. M. Tofayel Ahmed, System Analyst (Joint Director), Bangladesh Bank was the key-note speaker in the programme.Javed Tariq, Principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual session.