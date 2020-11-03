|
Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director Md Abdul Halim Chowdhury
|
Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director Md Abdul Halim Chowdhury (Chief Guest) along with Additional Managing Directors Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury and Mohammad Ali, HRD (Human Resourses Division ) General Manager Ahmed Enayet Manzur, IT Division General Manager Md. Helal Uddin pose on the sidelines of a daylong orientation programme held for newly recruited 100 IT officials of the bank under the aegis of HRD at the bank's auditorium in the city recently. photo: Bank