Walton launches discount on LED, Smart TV



Walton's officials attend launching of TV Digital Campaign at the Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

The event was attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Ariful Ambia.

Among others, Walton's Executive Directors Md. Humayun Kabir, Dr. Shakhawat Hossen and Md. Firoj Alam, Senior Deputy Executive Director Shahjada Salim, Senior Operative Director Robiul Alam, Walton TV's Product Manager Tanvir Mahmud Shuvo and Marketing Co-ordination Sk Tofazzal Hossain, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous and other senior officials of the company were also present.

At the declaration programme, Walton officials said, customer will get maximum 50 percent cash discounts through completing digital registration after buying a Television. The benefit will also be available on the purchase of Walton TV at EMI.

The offer will be effective from 1 November onwards until further notice.

Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, they are manufacturing and marketing different models of LED and Smart television with excellent graphics and sound quality, which are elegant as well as affordable.

Apart from the digital campaign, Walton's 'TV Exchange Fair' is going on all over the country. Under this, customers can buy Walton's new LED TV at only Tk 8,900 in exchange of their old or defaulted televisions of any brand.



















Country's electronics giant Walton has launched 'Digital Campaign' with the declaration of guaranteed cash discounts up to 50 percent on the purchase of its any model of LED and Smart TV at the Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.The event was attended by Walton's Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Ariful Ambia.Among others, Walton's Executive Directors Md. Humayun Kabir, Dr. Shakhawat Hossen and Md. Firoj Alam, Senior Deputy Executive Director Shahjada Salim, Senior Operative Director Robiul Alam, Walton TV's Product Manager Tanvir Mahmud Shuvo and Marketing Co-ordination Sk Tofazzal Hossain, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous and other senior officials of the company were also present.At the declaration programme, Walton officials said, customer will get maximum 50 percent cash discounts through completing digital registration after buying a Television. The benefit will also be available on the purchase of Walton TV at EMI.The offer will be effective from 1 November onwards until further notice.Walton TV's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, they are manufacturing and marketing different models of LED and Smart television with excellent graphics and sound quality, which are elegant as well as affordable.Apart from the digital campaign, Walton's 'TV Exchange Fair' is going on all over the country. Under this, customers can buy Walton's new LED TV at only Tk 8,900 in exchange of their old or defaulted televisions of any brand.