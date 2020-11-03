GP with Symphony to reach services at clients' doorsteps





This partnership will enable customers to receive critical GP services right at their doorsteps from selected Symphony Stores - New SIM, 4G SIM replacement, Packs, Recharge, and BillPay.

Through this partnership, GP also intends to provide additional benefits for the store visitors while ensuring service quality.

Mentioned five services are critical for customers as these will help them stay connected seamlessly, and the services are available at their convenient proximity. This collaboration will also fulfill GP's vision of empowering society by making services easily accessible and unfold the possibilities of Digital Bangladesh.

Among the mentioned services, GP Star subscribers will enjoy free replacement of 4G SIM. Additionally, all GP customers will enjoy special offers while purchasing New SIM and 4G replacement. Customers can also purchase a wide range of Symphony handsets under the same roof. Further details on the services can be found here.

GP has plans to extend this collaboration with other partners in the upcoming days.















