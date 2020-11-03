MetLife Bangladesh launches digital recruitment platform





This unique digital platform will enable candidates to apply for Financial Associate role right from their homes through a website, says a press release.

Candidates will now be able to complete their preliminary training online and receive guidance from MetLife professionals if they need any assistance.

Once onboarded, Financial Associates will be utilizing digital tools to serve customers without having to meet them in person.

In addition, MetLife has introduced a virtual training platform for Financial Associates to enhance their skills and knowledge of insurance industry and emerging trends in customer needs.

Both experienced insurance professionals and candidates with no insurance experience can apply to be Financial Associates.

These new recruits will join MetLife's strong and capable team of existing Financial Associates to serve its customers in 64 districts across the country.

Financial Associates in the Insurance Industry play a vital role as the first point of contact for customers helping them analyze their needs and understand products, while supporting them through on-boarding and assisting them with their queries and needs throughout their journey with MetLife.

As the leading life insurance company in Bangladesh, MetLife offers unique and vast opportunities for Financial Associates including great career progression, access to diverse learning opportunities, access to digital tools, and provident fund and medical coverage.

As the insurance industry is growing in Bangladesh, it needs more capable individuals to help people across Bangladesh gain financial protection.

As a 152 year old global leader in insurance, MetLife is uniquely positioned to help our Financial Associates shine in their career," the press release quoted MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim as saying on the enhanced recruitment platform.















