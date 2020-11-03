Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘BD emerges South Asian economic powerhouse’

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out it exposed the fragility of global supply chains and their vulnerability in relying on China. As a result governments world over started giving incentives to businesses to move their manufacturing units out of China.
India made an earnest pitch to attract investments and position itself as an alternative to China. Some State governments took the lead and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami even took the trouble of writing to the heads of several multinational companies showcasing Tamil Nadu's congenial business atmosphere.
Anecdotal evidence so far points to Vietnam and Bangladesh being the preferred destinations for businesses wanting to relocate from China. That Bangladesh was preferred over India has led to a lot of hand wringing in India.
But this wouldn't come as a surprise to analysts who have been observing Bangladesh's quiet strides - first in social and human development - then in economic growth.
The IMF, in its recent report, said that India's GDP growth is likely to contract by 10.3-10.6 per cent this fiscal while Bangladesh is likely to post a growth of 4 per cent.
According to IMF's assessment, Bangladesh's per capita GDP at $1,888 is expected to surpass India's $1,877. Though some economists, most notably former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, have advised against reading too much into these numbers, but the trend is still revealing and depressing from the Indian point of view.
In fact, today, Bangladesh has become an export power house and a major player in the global textiles and garment sector. In terms of most social indices - health, education and nutrition - Bangladesh scores better than India.
Even from the gender point of view Bangladesh seems to be outscoring India as women there enjoy better health, mortality and education status. In the recently released Global Hunger Index, India has been ranked at 107, while Bangladesh is much ahead at 75.  
Bangladesh has for long been derided as a country for exporting poor immigrants into India. Its recent ascent should lead to a moment of quiet reflection in India.
    -The Hindu Business Line


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extends Air India sale deadline
Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on coronavirus
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine
UAE, Saudi SWFs invest over $1b in Reliance unit
Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend
JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business
Standard Bank 333rd board meeting held


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft