The Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) Chairman M Farhad Hussain and Best Electronics Ltd Managing Director Syed Asaduzzaman flanked by their senior colleagues, exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf their respective organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, PBIL will provide Issue management services for the forthcoming IPO of the company under Book Building Method.