Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:13 AM
Oil falls by 4pc as Europe widens Covid-19 lockdowns

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, Nov 2:  Oil prices fell 4per cent on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand and amid concerns about turbulence over this week's US presidential election.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for January dropped $1.49, or 3.9per cent, to $36.45 a barrel by 0745 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 fell $1.58, or 4.4per cent, to $34.21.
Brent fell as much as 5.8per cent and WTI as much as 6per cent in early trade, hitting their lowest levels since May.
Countries across Europe have reimposed lockdown measures to try to slow COVID-19 infection rates that have accelerated in the past month.
Global oil trading companies expect further demand destruction although estimates differ. Vitol sees winter demand at 96 million barrels per day (bpd) while Trafigura expects demand to fall to 92 million bpd or below.
"A lot of traders are now looking at the US and their rising infection rates and wondering if Europe is providing the model for what will happen in the US in the coming weeks," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
Oil pared some losses after Japan's export orders grew for the first time in two years and China's factory activity rose to a near-decade high in October. More manufacturing surveys are expected from the eurozone and the United States later in the day.
Still, concerns about weakening demand and rising supplies from OPEC and the United States caused oil prices to fall for a second straight month in October, with WTI falling 11per cent and Brent 8.5per cent.
Rising supplies from Libya and Iraq, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, offset production cuts by other OPEC members and caused the group's output to rise for a fourth month in October, a Reuters survey showed.    -Reuters


