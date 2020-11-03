Video
Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov 2: Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday helped by Chinese factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in a decade, while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns.
A major risk event this week is the US presidential elections on Tuesday with Republican President Donald Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls.
Polls in the most competitive states that will decide the election have, however, shown a closer race, still favouring Biden.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 0.36per cent, as China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index offered hope the region's success in containing the coronavirus could spare it the economic pain being inflicted on Europe and the United States.
The mood in Europe was downbeat with many countries in the region battling new COVID-19 infections and slipping back into virus lockdowns.
In early European trades, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were down 0.1per cent, German DAX futures FDXc1 were flat and London's FTSE futures FFIc1 were off 0.4per cent.
In Asia, on the other hand, all major indexes except New Zealand were up on Monday.
Australian shares .AXJO rose 0.4per cent.
Chinese shares were higher with the blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 rising 0.3per cent with the country's vast industrial sector steadily returning to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed huge swathes of the economy.
Japan's Nikkei .N225 jumped 1.4per cent.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 added 0.2per cent, with investor focus turning to the US presidential elections on Tuesday.
Fresh coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have raised concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption, sending Brent crude LCOC1 to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May. US crude went as low as $33.64.
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 500,000 last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections. The United Kingdom is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day while a record surge of US cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.    -Reuters


