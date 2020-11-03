Stocks rise for 2nd running day on bargain hunting





DSEX, the prime Index of the DSE edged up by 21.69 points or 0.44 per cent to 4,918 while the DSE Shariah Index also moved ahead 1.31 points to 1,112 and the the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, slid 1.03 points to 1,698 at the close of the session.

Turnover on the DSE rose Tk 8.92 billion, up nearly 14 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.85 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 357 issues traded, 159 ended higher, 144 closed lower while 54 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 180,146 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 337.32 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE rose to Tk 3,956 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,950 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 574 million changing hands, closely followed by Asia Pacific Insurance, Global Insurance, Bangladesh National Insurance and Beximco.

Fu-Wang Ceramic was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 15.23 per cent while Express Insurance was the worst loser, losing 12.73 per cent despite the company declaring a 5.0 per cent interim cash dividend.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 85 points to close at 14,067 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 50 points to close at 8,460.

Of the issues traded, 132 advanced, 89 declined and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 14.79 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 505 million.















