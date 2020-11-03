Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 November, 2020, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to continue policy support for SME sector

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday said the government would continue to provide highest policy support to the country's SME sector now facing difficulties to overcome pandemic impact.
"SME sector is the main driving force to the country's economy. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has separately announced an incentive package of Taka 20,000 crore for the SME sector and it is being implemented now," he said.
The minister made the observation while speaking as chief guest at a webinar on "Post- Covid: SMEs Role- Financial and Industrial Growth. World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises- Bangladesh organized the webinar, said a press release.
Dhaka University Professor Mohammad Shariat Ullah delivered the keynote speech at the event while Head of Bangladesh Chapter of World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises SM Zillur Rahman conducted the webinar.
Oman's Ambassador to Bangladesh Taeeb Salim Alawi, Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh    Dr Banshidhar Mishra and SME Foundation Chairperson Dr Masudur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Humayun said initiatives have been taken to strengthen linkages between individual SMEs and buyers by expanding product marketing and supply chain. SME Foundation and BSCIC are providing e-commerce services to entrepreneurs to support the move, he added.
He said uninterrupted supply chain in the industrial sector continues and the SME sector is turning around as a result of this.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India extends Air India sale deadline
Demand for gold coins, bars rise in UAE, jewellery sales dip
Ryanair sinks into first-half loss on coronavirus
Emirates to set up air cargo hub for Covid-19 vaccine
UAE, Saudi SWFs invest over $1b in Reliance unit
Express Insurance declares 5pc interim cash dividend
JPMorgan takes 71pc in China securities business
Standard Bank 333rd board meeting held


Latest News
France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves
22 dead as gunmen target students at Kabul University
French pupils remember slain teacher as anti-Macron protests persist overseas
JnU students demand semester fee waiver
Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’
Tamim, Mahmudullah to participate in PSL
Akbar Ali hits ton in HP intra-squad’s two-day game
Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur in talks over Bangladeshi workers’ return to Malaysia
Journalist Hannan Khan dies of COVID-19
Teens held for raping, killing 5-yr-old girl in Gazipur
Most Read News
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Police foil Hefazat bid to besiege France Embassy
22 holidays in 2021, 7 coincide with weekends
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month
Lynching in Lalmonirhat: Mosque khadem among 5 arrested
PM calls for  C-19 test at entry points
The burning man and our collective rage
Biman suspends int'l flights on 5 routes till Nov 30
7 fined for cutting hills in Cox's Bazar
WHO chief in quarantine after contact someone of COVID-19 positive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft