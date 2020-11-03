Govt to continue policy support for SME sector



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

"SME sector is the main driving force to the country's economy. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has separately announced an incentive package of Taka 20,000 crore for the SME sector and it is being implemented now," he said.

The minister made the observation while speaking as chief guest at a webinar on "Post- Covid: SMEs Role- Financial and Industrial Growth. World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises- Bangladesh organized the webinar, said a press release.

Dhaka University Professor Mohammad Shariat Ullah delivered the keynote speech at the event while Head of Bangladesh Chapter of World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises SM Zillur Rahman conducted the webinar.

Oman's Ambassador to Bangladesh Taeeb Salim Alawi, Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Banshidhar Mishra and SME Foundation Chairperson Dr Masudur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Humayun said initiatives have been taken to strengthen linkages between individual SMEs and buyers by expanding product marketing and supply chain. SME Foundation and BSCIC are providing e-commerce services to entrepreneurs to support the move, he added.

He said uninterrupted supply chain in the industrial sector continues and the SME sector is turning around as a result of this.















