BSEC relaxes rules for declaration of interim dividend





It has been decided to relax the obligation of marginal financial audit in case of payment of interim cash dividend after reviewing the application of investors and companies, BSEC said.

Confirming the matter, its executive director (current responsibilities) and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said on Monday that companies can declare interim dividend maintaining other securities that comply with the law and may incur appropriate losses (if any).

They should also show unearned expenses or provisions in the financial statements of the respective quarters, he said.

The companies will be able to declare and distribute interim cash dividends if they have accumulated profits as per the latest audited financial statements of the listed companies on the stock exchange, Rezaul Karim said.

In this case, he said the obligation to audit the relevant marginal financial statements has been relaxed adding that it would be effective soon.















