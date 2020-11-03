Video
NBFIs asked not to change categories of default loans

Published : Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) not to change classification of loans till December 31 this year on the ground that borrowers have failed to repay loans as businesses and individuals still to recover from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
From now on, NBFIs will have to maintain the status quo on loan classification of borrowers till the new deadline by year-end. With the latest move, the regulatory forbearance has been extended for the third time.
The NBFIs were also asked not to treat borrowers as installment defaulters if clients fail to repay any loan installment between  January this year to December this year, according to the BB circular issued on Saturday.
The installments will be considered as deferred loan and the NBFIs will have to reconstruct the loans now from the beginning of 2021.
The same rules will be applicable for borrowers who have taken loan for working capital or demand loans.
Bangladesh Bank on March 24 allowed a loan moratorium to borrowers of non-bank financial institutions for the first half of the year 2020 when business were hard hit by the pandemic.  
In another instruction in August, the loan moratorium was extended till September 30.
Businesses have not yet recovered losses incurred due to the lockdown setback and the risk of a second wave is now looming prompting the central bank to extend the deadline.
Earlier, the BB also extended the same extension facilities to bank borrowers.
Non-performing loans in the NBFIs sector stood at Tk 8,905.62 crore as of June this year, representing 13.29 per cent of the total outstanding loans, the BB data said.


