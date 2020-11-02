Writ to stop marital rape





Meanwhile, a legal notice was also served to the authorities concerned

seeking amendment to the law terming marital rape a crime.

Four human rights organizations - Blast, Brac, Naripokkho, and ManusherJonno Foundation filed the writ petition on Sunday.

Barrister Sara Hossain filed the writ petition on behalf of the rights organizations.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim is likely to hear the matter today.

The petitioner prayed to the HC to issue a rule and direction to revoke the exception to section 375 and amend relevant part of section 376 of the penal code and section 9(1) of Women and Children Repression Prevention Act - 2000.

In the petition, four rights organization said, the exception to section 375, section 376 of the penal code and the explanation of section 9(1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act - 2000 to the extent that they provide an exception to the offence of rape.

It is clear violation of Articles 27,28, 31, 32 and 35(5) of the constitution.

Wahida Afsana, a senior newsroom editor of Ekattor TV served a legal notice seeking amendment to the relevant law about marital rape.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Zahid Chowdhury Johnny sent the legal notice on Sunday, saying that women cannot take any legal action under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code if they are raped by their husbands.

The notice elaborated that according to ManusherJonno Foundation, at least 4,249 women and 456 children were subjected to domestic violence including marital rape in 27 out of 64 districts of Bangladesh in April, with 1,672 women and 424 children facing violence for the first time in their lives.

According to the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), 29 women were murdered by their husbands from January-February 2020. Most of these cases went unreported, the notice added.

The notice sought response from the authorities concerned regarding this matter within 7 days.















