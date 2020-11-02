Thrust on amendment to Penal Code to end marital rape





Because under this section, if a woman over the age of 14 is a victim of sexual violence in a marital relationship, it is not considered as a rape under this law.

Therefore this discriminatory section should be amended as early as possible.

This demand came at a time when a 14- year- old child bride's death incident has deeply touched the heart of the people in every corner of our society with a question if she deserves a justice as a human being.

The poor child bride's name is Nurjahan who died at Dhaka Medical

College Hospital on October 25 following excessive genital bleeding just one month after her marriage on 09 September to a man aged between 34 and 35 years.

She was born at Tangail's Bashail Upazila in Kalia village under Kauljani Union used to be a meritorious student who continued her study amid hardship and this year she scored second position in her eighth grade in the Kaliya School.

Talking to the Daily Observer Lal Khan, (a day labourer) grandfather of the deceased, said they agreed to arrange her marriage with a migrant worker Rajiv Khan, 35 year old, on September 20, due to their poverty.

"He earns a lot of money; I thought my granddaughter will be happy; so we arranged marriage without registration as her age was below 18," he said.

Asked if her granddaughter had shared anything that linked with her death he said Nurjahan informed him about her bleeding from the first night of her time spending with her husband.

"We could not talk with her husband as we were ashamed of it and suggested my granddaughter to seek his help. But her husband did not take her to the hospital rather continued sexual intercourse despite her deep wound and bleeding," he said.

Later when her situation deteriorated her family member brought her to the Dhaka Medial College and Hospital with financial help from their neighbors and On October 25 she died.

Taqbir Huda, a research specialist, under Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast), said article 375 of the Bangladesh Penal Code needs to be amended immediately because it creates conflict with the constitution.

Considering such existing act as a discriminatory, he also said the clause is discriminatory for married women, because it shows that if a woman over the age of 14 is a victim of sexual violence in a marital relationship, it is not considered as a rape under this law.

He also calls for an urgent investigation into the cause of this death and for action against those responsible.

This amendment is needed because hundreds and thousands of adolescent girls and children are raped due to their marital status.









According to the National Violence against Women Survey (2015) by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, 27.3 percent of married women have experienced sexual violence by their husbands during their lifetime.





