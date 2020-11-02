Dipu Moni for integrated univ admission tests   





resolving the problem of accommodation.

While taking about exams especially for female admissions, most universities have already agreed on the matter.

The Chancellor of the Universities, President Abdul Hamid has also made his intention clear in this regard. At a meeting with four vice-chancellors of four public universities on Sunday, it became even more important to take integrated or cluster university admission tests to prevent the possibility of corona outbreaks due to a large number of students travelling to different universities at the same time this year.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni called on the universities to come forward with a positive decision in this regard without delay.

Dipu Moni made the call while addressing a virtual meeting on reviewing the admission process of the university on Sunday.

At this time the Minister said if we can take the admission test in the universities in a coordinated/bunch system, it will be a great gift for the students admitted on the occasion of Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of our independence.

Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secretary of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education Md Mahbub Hossain, University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah, among others, were present at the virtual meeting.



















