No mask, no  shopping

Bangladesh shop owners have asked all customers to wear masks before entering any market, supershop and shopping mall, as fears of a second wave of the coronavirus linger in the country.

Customers without masks would not be given any service, warned Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, general secretary of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity (Bangladesh Shop Owners Association), at a press conference at the National Press Club in

Dhaka on Sunday.

Placards and banners with instructions for customers will be put up in front of shopping malls, markets and supershops, he said.

Earlier on October 25, the government made it mandatory for all to wear masks in public places, directing the authorities concerned to implement it across the country.







