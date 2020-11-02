Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Front Page

No mask, no  shopping

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh shop owners have asked all customers to wear masks before entering any market, supershop and shopping mall, as fears of a second wave of the coronavirus linger in the country.
Customers without masks would not be given any service, warned Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, general secretary of Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity (Bangladesh Shop Owners Association), at a press conference at the National Press Club in
    Dhaka on Sunday.
Placards and banners with instructions for customers will be put up in front of shopping malls, markets and supershops, he said.
Earlier on October 25, the government made it mandatory for all to wear masks in public places, directing the authorities concerned to implement it across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim: A land grabber per excellence
Writ to stop marital rape
Thrust on amendment to Penal Code to end marital rape
Dipu Moni for integrated univ admission tests   
Biden nears finish line with lead in polls, but Trump still close in swing states
No mask, no  shopping
US to help BD private sector  diversification
ACC seeks list of Bangladeshis having dual citizenship


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft