Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Front Page

Foreign Citizenship Thru Money Laundering

ACC seeks list of Bangladeshis having dual citizenship

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought a list of Bangladeshis who have obtained citizenship abroad through money laundering.
ACC Director General (Money Laundering) ANM Al Firoz sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.
The Anti Graft Commission also sent another letter to the Bangladesh Bank for the banking details of Bangladeshis nationals with dual citizenship abroad.  
The letter said that "Huge amount of money is being smuggled from Bangladesh every year through mis-invoicing, hundi, bank cash transfer in import-export trade. As a result, the desired development of the country is being hampered."
According to the letter, "some of the citizens of Bangladesh have acquired citizenship of different countries through money laundering and investment. The names of various Bangladeshi nationals have also come up in the widely discussed Panama Papers, Paradise Papers etc."
The letter also said that such a difficult task could not have been accomplished without the active participation of law enforcement agencies as well as other state agencies.
The ACC has already sent Mutual Legal Assistance Requests to 50 countries, including the United States, England, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, seeking information on money laundering. Of which 22 countries have responded.




ACC letter said "This will ensure the punishment for the criminals on the one hand, on the other hand, will bring back the country's wealth as well as set an example for others."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim: A land grabber per excellence
Writ to stop marital rape
Thrust on amendment to Penal Code to end marital rape
Dipu Moni for integrated univ admission tests   
Biden nears finish line with lead in polls, but Trump still close in swing states
No mask, no  shopping
US to help BD private sector  diversification
ACC seeks list of Bangladeshis having dual citizenship


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft