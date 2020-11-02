ACC seeks list of Bangladeshis having dual citizenship





ACC Director General (Money Laundering) ANM Al Firoz sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

The Anti Graft Commission also sent another letter to the Bangladesh Bank for the banking details of Bangladeshis nationals with dual citizenship abroad.

The letter said that "Huge amount of money is being smuggled from Bangladesh every year through mis-invoicing, hundi, bank cash transfer in import-export trade. As a result, the desired development of the country is being hampered."

According to the letter, "some of the citizens of Bangladesh have acquired citizenship of different countries through money laundering and investment. The names of various Bangladeshi nationals have also come up in the widely discussed Panama Papers, Paradise Papers etc."

The letter also said that such a difficult task could not have been accomplished without the active participation of law enforcement agencies as well as other state agencies.

The ACC has already sent Mutual Legal Assistance Requests to 50 countries, including the United States, England, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, seeking information on money laundering. Of which 22 countries have responded.









ACC letter said "This will ensure the punishment for the criminals on the one hand, on the other hand, will bring back the country's wealth as well as set an example for others."





