Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Home Front Page

Judge’s observations

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced three men to death for killing North South University student Saidur Rahman Payel in 2018.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka in his judgement observation mentioned four directives for road safety.
Majority of the accidents could be avoided if drivers drive their vehicles obeying traffic rules. The four directives are:
1) Before starting journey, the authority should
    ensure dope test of drivers, supervisors and helpers in three places, in the bus counter, during the journey break and at the destination. Dope test should be made mandatory.
2) The transport staff uses harsh words with the passengers. In this context the drivers, supervisors and helpers have to show gentle behaviour. The authority should arrange training and counselling for the drivers, supervisors and helpers.
3) The authority should erect bath rooms and toilet for passengers, drivers, supervisors and helpers. For this reason the bus owners in consultation with the road authority must fix a subscription to the government.
4) The authority should beef up the monitoring system through CCTV on the highways.
The judge in his concluding remark of the judgement said if those directives were implemented passengers, drivers, supervisors and helpers will be conscious about road accidents.


