Three transport workers to die for killing student Payel

Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020
Court Correspondent

Three transport workers of Hanif Paribahan were sentenced to death by a Dhaka Court for killing North South University BBA student Saidur Rahman Payel by pushing him down on the road from a moving bus in 2018.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the convicts.
The convicts are Hanif Paribahan bus driver Jamal Hossain, Supervisor Md Johny and bus helper Faisal Hossain.
The Tribunal Prosecutor Md Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said the victim, Saidur Rahman Payel, with his friends were travelling on a Hanif Paribahan bus at night on July 21 in 2018.
When the bus reached Bhater Char area and stopped in a traffic jam on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway of Madanpur in Narayanganj, Payel got down from the bus to urinate. At one stage the bus started to move leaving him at the spot. But he rushed to the bus and tried
    to get on the bus but the staff knocked him down from the bus and dumped Payel's senseless body in the roadside waterbody. Later, Munshiganj police recovered his body from the canal in Bhater Char area.
 His mother Kohinor Begum learnt about her son's missing over phone from his fellow traveller friends.
A case was filed by Payel's family members over his missing with the Bandar Police Station.


