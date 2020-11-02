Covid-19: 18 die, 1,568 infected in 24 hours





With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 5,941 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 409,252, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Besides, 12,549 samples were tested in 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,348,811 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.50 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.42 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

However, 1,795 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 325,940 with a 79.64 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 15 were men and three were women. Moreover, 14 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and one in Sylhet.

All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,568 of the total deceased were men and 1,373 were women.

So far, 3,093 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,176 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 470 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 247 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.

627 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,093 people are in quarantine across the country.

128 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 134 left in last 24 hours. Now, 12,124 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Besides, the number of global coronavirus cases rose close to 46 million on Sunday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. The total caseload stood at 45,960,780 with 1,193,859 fatalities.

The US is the worst-hit country with 9,116,186 cases and 230,345 deaths, according to the data.

However, the world has entered in the tenth month of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March.















The country on Sunday reported 18 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,568 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 5,941 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 409,252, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.Besides, 12,549 samples were tested in 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,348,811 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 12.50 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.42 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.However, 1,795 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 325,940 with a 79.64 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased of Sunday, 15 were men and three were women. Moreover, 14 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and one in Sylhet.All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,568 of the total deceased were men and 1,373 were women.So far, 3,093 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,176 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 470 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 247 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.627 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,093 people are in quarantine across the country.128 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 134 left in last 24 hours. Now, 12,124 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Besides, the number of global coronavirus cases rose close to 46 million on Sunday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. The total caseload stood at 45,960,780 with 1,193,859 fatalities.The US is the worst-hit country with 9,116,186 cases and 230,345 deaths, according to the data.However, the world has entered in the tenth month of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March.