Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 November, 2020, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat      
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 18 die, 1,568 infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday reported 18 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,568 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 5,941 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 409,252, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Besides, 12,549 samples were tested in 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,348,811 samples have been tested in the country so far.
    The latest day's infection rate was 12.50 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.42 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
However, 1,795 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 325,940 with a 79.64 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased of Sunday, 15 were men and three were women. Moreover, 14 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram and one in Sylhet.
All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,568 of the total deceased were men and 1,373 were women.
So far, 3,093 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,176 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 470 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 247 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh.
627 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours. Now, 39,093 people are in quarantine across the country.
128 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 134 left in last 24 hours. Now, 12,124 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Besides, the number of global coronavirus cases rose close to 46 million on Sunday, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. The total caseload stood at 45,960,780 with 1,193,859 fatalities.
The US is the worst-hit country with 9,116,186 cases and 230,345 deaths, according to the data.
However, the world has entered in the tenth month of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Haji Salim: A land grabber per excellence
Writ to stop marital rape
Thrust on amendment to Penal Code to end marital rape
Dipu Moni for integrated univ admission tests   
Biden nears finish line with lead in polls, but Trump still close in swing states
No mask, no  shopping
US to help BD private sector  diversification
ACC seeks list of Bangladeshis having dual citizenship


Latest News
5 more arrested over lynching in Lalmonirhat
2 killed in truck-covered van collision
Turkey quake: Death toll hits 81, rescue work continues
Bhola virus cases surpass 800
Change Meow: the California neighborhood where dogs and cats are vying for mayor
'Please don't hurt me, I won't write any news'
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19
Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll
To Trump, ‘polls that matter’ point to victory; others ‘fake’
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Abul Hasnat no more
18 more COVID-19 deaths reported in country
3 to walk gallows over NSU student Payel murder
Shahbagh blocked demanding session jam-free academic year
BD world’s 8th most remittance getter in 2020: WB
Macron to Muslims: 'I hear your anger, but won't accept violence'
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
India seeks greater economic ties with Bangladesh
Two dead, 5 wounded in Canada’s Quebec stabbing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft