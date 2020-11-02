Video
Karnaphuli River Survey after 60 yrs begins next month

Published : Monday, 2 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to conduct a large scale survey of Karnaphuli River from December next after 60 years.
The Shipping Ministry has approved a British company "H R Wallingford" on October 29 last.
Earlier the CPA had invited international tenders for "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study."
A total of 16 foreign firms have attended the bid. Of which a number 7 firms have been shortlisted by CPA.
CPA sent the proposal to the Ministry of Shipping for approval.
The Ministry of Shipping has approved the British firm "H R Wallingford" for survey of the river.
When contacted, Muhammad Omar Faruk Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that the agreement with the approved firm would be furnished within the current month.
He hoped that the survey of the Karnaphuli River
    from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, strtching nearly 210 kilometre would begin from Decmebr next.
Faruk said, the study will be completed in ten months after the agreement is signed.
An amount of Taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey, Faruk said.
The survey includes, estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the river, dredging and morphological situation of the river.
Last time such a survey was conducted in 1961.
It is the first of its kind after the independence of Bangladesh.
According to river experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.
The survey will help CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.


